MADANG POLICE COMMENDED

Members of Royal Papua New Guinea Police Constabulary in Madang have been praised during the mid-year parade in Madang’s Bates Oval yesterday

Madang Provincial Commander Acting Superintendent Robert Baim said that though the police personnel had limited resources they go to the most rural places like Bogia, Bundi, Ramu Sugar, Rai Coast, Karkar Island, and back to Madang town, because of the limited numbers of police personnel.

Acting Superintendent Baim said that, the parade was held to mark a significant moment for the police personal in Madang to reflect on their achievements, acknowledge their challenges, and reaffirm their commitment to the safety and prosperity of Madang’.

PPC Baim thanked the police for maintaining law and order to minimize the crime rates which had seen a significant drop in crime rate in Madang despite the many hardships they faced.

He thanked the Madang community for upholding the law and preserving peace and commended the Community Policing Units (CPU) for their dedication and ownership in maintaining security at the grassroots level.

He stated that this achievement was special as it was a testament to the dedication and hard work of all men and women in blue.