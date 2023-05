EMTV’s Vocal Fusion Season 10 Auditions will commence at the end of this month.

The 2023 VF auditions will be staged in the following centres;

Lae – Saturday 27th May, 2023

Mt Hagen – Saturday 3rd June, 2023

Kokopo – Saturday 10th June, 2023

Alotau – Saturday 17th June, 2023 Port Moresby – Saturday 24th June & Sunday 25th June, 2023