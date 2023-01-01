UNFPA CONDEMNS TORTURE OF 4 FEMALE TEACHERS

This incident follows the torture of four women in Enga which was reported in January. The United Nations Population Fund Agency in Papua New Guinea has strongly condemned this act.

According to the UNFPA, it is understood that many sorcery accusation related violence incidents around the country go unreported.

“Teachers have a responsibility for our future generations,” said UNFPA Country Representative Marielle Sander. “They should not only be teaching the national curriculum, but they should be

demonstrating the values and behaviors we want for our children. It is of great concern if our teachers believe in sorcery and engage in such violations of human rights.”

UNFPA reiterates the call to end impunity for sorcery accusation related violence in Papua New Guinea. “In January, we shared our condemnation of the torture of four women in Enga Province. We have not received information that those responsible were arrested or that all women were found and received treatment.”

As we commemorate International Women’s Day tomorrow (8th March), UNFPA strongly stressed that this horrific human rights violation is a stark reminder that there is more work to be done to protect our mothers and daughters from violence and hold all perpetrators to account.