TECH INDUSTRY NEEDS GENDER DIVERSITY

The Business Coalition for Women (BCFW) raised concerns on the need to have Gender Diversity in the Tech Industry.

In a statement, BCFW stressed that although women make up almost half the workforce population, studies show that the digital gender gap continues expanding in many developing countries like PNG, creating a specific need to support digital gender equality.

Digital Watch Observatory found that in 2022, 52 percent of the internet users were males whilst females made up 48 per cent, showing a need to support digital gender equality.

Executive Director of PNG Business Coalition for Women, Evonne Kennedy states, “lack of female participation in the IT or technology field deprives this industry of the crucial human resources it needs to grow”.

BCFW expressed that the existing lack of gender diversity may hinder women either from venturing into IT-related fields or using the internet.

Since 2014, the Coalition has been working with like-minded organizations across multiple sectors, including the IT sector, to help businesses understand the value that their female staff bring to the company.

March 8th, 2023, marks the International Women’s Day. The Business Coalition for Women and its 85 member organizations join thousands cross the country to celebrate this monumental event, embracing the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.