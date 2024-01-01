TSC TEACHER’S AUDIT

The Teaching Service Commission (TSC) has commenced Teacher’s audit exercise for East Sepik and West Sepik Provinces recently.

During the official opening of the Program, Teaching Service Commissioner Operations Mr. Maini Mike Ugaia said that this exercise was very important and crucial to bring accountability into the profession. In this exercise, TSC officers are thoroughly checking Teachers’ qualifications certificates, teacher registration status.

Mr. Ugaia said that this exercise was to make sure that all teachers are genuine. For teachers who have entered the system through fraudulent will be removed from the system.

“We need genuine teachers who will impart skills and knowledge into our children and not fraudsters, “he said.

This exercise will alos Identify the strengths and areas of improvement for teachers in the system, for those teachers who need improvement or need to go for further studies to build capacity will be identified and send for further studies while still on pay.

It is also to support teachers in their professional development endeavours.

Mr Ugaia said that this exercise started in 2019 with the auditing of Elementary teacher from the Highlands Region.

Mr Ugaia also thanked Member of Parliaments who have assisted in this exercise and called on other MPs to support this exercise.

He said that, the success of the education system depends on the teachers, as they were the driving force towards making a fundamental contribution for providing good and quality education and an enabling learning environment for students to learn and achieve future success.