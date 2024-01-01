MADANG MP ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION

Madang MP Bryan Kramer has announced his resignation as a member of Marape-Rosso Coalition Government with heavy heart and a clear conscience.

Following the announcement Mr. Kramer extended his sincere thanks to Prime Minister James Marape and Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the nation under their leadership.

“My initial support for James Marape in 2019 was based solely on his being a man of strong Christian faith. However, upon careful reflection and in light of the current state of affairs in our country, I have made the decision to resign with a heavy heart but a clear conscience.” Madang MP said.

MP Kramer said that he entered the politics to fight corruption and to ensure that all Papua New Guineans have access to the services.

“We as members of parliament, are mandated to provide and my mission has been to combat and stop corrupt practices that rob our people and businesses, of their hard-earned contributions and to protect the future of our nation’s children.

I will continue this fight from outside the government with integrity, as expected by the people of Madang, who voted for me and the people of Papua New Guinea who placed their trust in me. Consequently, I no longer have confidence in the leadership of James Marape to lead as Prime Minister.” Mr. Kramer said.