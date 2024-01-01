TSC CHAIRMAN ON FRAUD

Teachers in Papua New Guinea have been urged not to entertain scammers and fraudsters claiming to be employees of Teaching Service Commission and charging fees.

Teaching Service Commission (TSC) Chairman Mr. Samson Wangihomie made this call after receiving complaints from a Teachers in that a person has been sending text messages to the recent graduates to pay him some money in order for him to put them on payroll.

He said there are scammers and fraudsters out there who may have access to Teachers’ phone numbers and are sending text messages telling them that they can be able to help them or get them registered.

Mr. Wangihomie said also, they have sent fake bills to say that teachers will be paid salaries, if they pay certain amount of money.

He said Teacher Registration is not done by the Teaching Service Commission.

Mr. Wangihomie said people have been forging his signature and changing circulars by re-wording and asking Teachers for money.

“I am now calling on Teachers, never to entertain such and report them immediately to the police as we don’t charge fees when we serve teachers.