FINANCIAL LITERACY TRAINING FOR KEREMA WOMEN

Financial Literacy Training conducted for women in the Kerema Urban LLG that began this week.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Kerema District Development Authority (KDDA) is embarking on rolling out financial literacy training for women and girls throughout the district to financially empowered them to look after their families.

KDDA Chairman and Minister for Energy Thomas Opa highlighted that Basic Financial Literacy Training certificate was conducted for women starting in Kerema Urban LLG.

“We should be able to conduct training for close to 1,000 women next few weeks, “Minister Opa said.

He is committed to empower women in the district as they are the managers of households in every homes.

Minister Opa is optimistic of this basic financial literacy skills training as the KDDA has already opened up a Women’s Microbank Branch in Kerema to assist women who want to obtain loans and diversify their SME businesses accordingly.