EU AMBASSADOR VISIT ENGA

By Edward Luke

The European Union Ambassador to Papua New Guinea His Excellency Jacques Fradin, United Nations Development Programs (UNDP) and Climate Change Development Authority representatives have paid a two days visit to Enga Province.

Mr. Fradin said they were in Enga to visit the European Union Funded development projects in the six districts.

Mr. Fradin said the projects were about strengthening the integrity management of landscape in Enga province.

“These projects are about mitigation of climate change and we are glad that we could have all the districts to manage their plans. It’s also about the food security, nutrition and we’ll develop more on this including climate change and conservation areas.” His Excellency said.

The projects were not only for food security and sustainability but a way to change their mindset from trouble fighting to farming systems in the community.

Meanwhile, CCDA acting managing director Debra Sungi said, CCDA has stepped into addressing the issues of climate change through working with the UNDP.

“We want to address the issues of climate change. Mitigation is one of the priority where we identified and worked with such as agriculture and forestry to make sure that we address some impacts that rise from climate change.” Sungi said.

According to the UNDP Chief Technical Advisor Tshering Penjor, the UNDP implemented 30 low value grants projects under the European Union funds where each project was funded with K90,000 that totaled up to K2.7 million in Enga province.

The team visited three project sites in the Surunki area including Porea fish and piggery farm, the Surunki honey and strawberry jam.