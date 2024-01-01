TRUKAI DONATES TO HOSPITALS AND CHARITY ORGANIZATIONS NATIONAWIDE THIS CHRISTMAS

Trukai Industries has donated 3,610 kilograms of rice during its charity Christmas drive this month.

The company visited the Children’s wards in three major hospitals in the country to bring Christmas cheer to the patients and their care givers.

Under its Tru Care brand, the company donated 1,500 kilograms of rice to hospitals and correctional institutions nationwide.

The purpose of this donation drive was to give back to members of the community who were unable to be a part of the Christmas festivities. This program has been an annual activity that Trukai Industries has been carrying out for 10 years.

The staff of Trukai Industries visited children’s’ wards at the Mt Hagen General Hospital, ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital in Lae and the Port Moresby General Hospital. Each patient was given a Christmas gift and the ward staff were given electrical kitchen appliances such as rice cookers, electrical fryers and blenders for their use when preparing the patients’ meals.

Sister in charge of the ANGAU Children’s malnutrition ward Sr. Norman, said the donation of electrical appliances was very timely as they desperately needed the items.

Trukai Industries’ Chief Executive Officer Alan Preston thanked all partners involved in making the December Charity Drive a success. He emphasized that the company through its Tru Care brand, had an extensive Corporate Social Responsibility Program which assists many communities nationwide all year round. “By working closely with other corporate organizations, Trukai Industries helps these groups progress the good work they do in their respective communities. While at the same time, it allows us to expand our reach to the less fortunate members of our communities,” said Preston.

Trukai Industries also donated 2,110 kilograms of rice to the 13 charities it supports each month. These include City Missions in Port Moresby, Lae and Madang, Links of Hope in Port Moresby and Mt Hagen, Lae Cancer Foundation, Welkam na Bel Isi Centre, St John Ambulance, Cheshire Disability Services, Samaritan Aviation and Mt Sion Centre for the Blind.