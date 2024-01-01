MNWE SME MAMA’S RECEIVE SUPPORT

By Lorraine Jimal

About 4,000 small and medium enterprise (SME) mothers from the Moresby North West Electorate have received K550, 000 a first of its kind support to boost their small businesses.

The policy implemented by the Moresby North West MP Lohia Boe Samule put smiles on the mothers’ faces when he presented the cheque in Port Moresby yesterday.

MP Samuel said that this initiative was part of his policy he had been vocal about during his campaign.

“Todaywe launch North West mamas SME association, this is the first lot of presentation and the second lot will be after New Year” Mr. Samuel said, and he thanked the mothers for their patience.

He added that they would also partner with Eliseo to support mothers.

He encouraged mothers to use the money wisely and save.

Mama Bank Business Development Manager Ashutosh Mishra assured the bank’s support in providing financial inclusion services to the mothers.

“We will ensure that we support you in all our financial inclusion services in every step of the way especially in capacity building, access to banking, and financial literacy in ways to expand, and sustain your businesses.”

He mentioned that the new year would bring new achievements and growth, and they would ensure to work in partnership.

It is noted that there were two groups of mamas, the first group received K140,000 which was presented to Mi Bank.

The second group received K560,000 which was presented to Mama Bank and within days the money will be in their accounts so they can enjoy their Christmas.

In total, around K700,000 was distributed.