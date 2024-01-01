TIPNG RAISE K240,500 FROM WALK AGAINST CORRUPTION

By Natasha Ovoi

Transparency International PNG raised K240,500 from the 2024 Sir Anthony Siaguru Walk Against Corruption.

From the generosity of these participants, TIPNG has raised a K240,500.00 through the walk against corruption under the theme “Rise to the Occasion”.

The funds raised will enable TIPNG to continue its work in promoting transparency and accountability through its programs.

In a statement, TIPNG’ CEO Ms. Arianne Kassman expressed gratitude towards the participants of the event, saying the support sends a powerful message of unity and determination against corruption.

The Sir Anthony Siaguru Walk Against Corruption (SASWAC) started in 2007 and is TIPNG’s major fundraising event. The goal of the Walk Against Corruption is to raise funds to support the operations of TIPNG.

The event, which took place in both Lae and Port Moresby in June this year, saw the participation of 108 teams from the corporate and government sector, 17 Civil Society Organizations’, 69 schools, and 38 families.