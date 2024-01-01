MP CALLS FOR PEACE AND ORDER RESTORATION

Maprik MP Libert Kapris has called for peace and order restoration in Maprik District in East Sepik Province.

“As the Member for Maprik, I am compelled to address the recent incidents that have disturbed the peace and stability of our district.” MP Kapris said.

He said that the burning of vehicles at the residence of the former Member of Parliament has regrettably escalated tensions, leading to further acts of violence. This includes the destruction of several properties belonging to public servants, clashes between local landowners in Maprik and supporters of the former Member in Malba village.

Numerous homes have been affected, with some completely destroyed by fire, others looted, and additional vehicles also burned. These events are of grave concern and threaten the well-being of our entire community.

“I am in direct communication with the East Sepik Provincial Police Commander (PPC), who is currently on the ground assessing the situation.

I am awaiting a comprehensive report from the PPC, which will inform the necessary actions required to restore peace and order in Maprik town.

My commitment to this process is unwavering, and I will work in close collaboration with all relevant authorities and stakeholders to address the underlying causes of this conflict, restore calm, and ensure the safety and security of all residents of Maprik.

In my capacity as your elected representative, I implore all parties involved to exercise the utmost restraint, engage in constructive dialogue, and pursue peaceful avenues for conflict resolution. It is imperative that we uphold the rule of law and work together to re-establish peace and normalcy within our community.” MP Kapris said.

He added that, “The PPC, along with taskforce troops will remain in Maprik town overnight to monitor the situation, de-escalate tensions, and develop strategies for a lasting resolution.”

“The Maprik District Development Authority, under my leadership, is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement to ensure that all individuals responsible for instigating this conflict are held accountable and subjected to the full force of the law.” MP said.