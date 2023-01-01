STUDENTS FINANCIAL LITERACY TRAINING LAUNCHED

Grade 4 and 10 students of selected schools will undergo financial literacy training during the year, which will be facilitated by the BSP Financial Group Limited in partnership with the Brisbane Broncos women’s team.

The official launching was done yesterday at the Boroko Primary School in Port Moresby by the BSP Waigani Banking centre Branch Manager Alex Kuna, along with Brisbane Broncos women’s team representatives Broncos NRLW Head Coach Scott Prince, wingers Julia Robinson and Shenae Ciesiolka. This launching was witnessed by over 100 grade 4 students.

This partnership focuses on three key areas within the BSP operations which are, Education through Financial Literacy, SME and Leadership.