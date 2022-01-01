T20 CRICKET TOURNAMENT LAUNCHED

The T20 big bash Cricket Tournament was launched yesterday at the Kapari village of Abau district in Central province.

The tournament will run throughout the week with the finals play offs this weekend.

The Tournament Director Rex Kulu said the Konepoti Cricket club of Kapari Viriolo would like to revive the sport by involving the youth.

The tournament director highlighted the importance of hosting the tournament.

“The aim of this tournament is to revive the game here in Kapari Viriolo village. The game has died out for 10 to 15 years,” Kulu said.

“We want to get the young generation playing cricket and also we want to scout players in the village for our Konepoti cricket club to participate in the Port Moresby Cricket Association,” he added.

Representing the major sponsor of the tournament Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited, Director Dr Ila Temu urged all teams to play safe and show good sportsmanship.

“This is the first time such a tournament is being hosted in the village. This is a cricket village, I remember we used to play cricket on this field many years ago so we are not unknown to cricket,” Temu said.

“My message as a major sponsor is, please play the game in the spirit of Christmas and do your best and may the best team win,” he added.

The organizing club president Puana Agi, thanked the sponsors for their support.

There are 8 teams participating in this cricket tournament.

Two teams came from Lae and six from Port Moresby and Central.

They are competing in two pools, Pool A comprises of four teams and Pool B comprises of four teams as well.

Teams will play normal pool games and on Friday the top two teams of each pool will proceed to the semifinals and then to the grand final on Saturday to end the T20 big Bash Cricket tournament.