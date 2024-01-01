MEDAL UPDATES FOR 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES

The table shows the updates as of today 09:54 (local time) follow this site for further updates.
|Countries
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Australia
|3
|2
|0
|5
|People’s Republic of China
|2
|0
|1
|3
|USA
|1
|2
|2
|5
|France
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Republic of Korea
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Judo
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Kazakhstan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hong Kong China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Italy
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Great Britain
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Canada
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fiji
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tunisia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|1
|South Africa
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sweden
|0
|0
|1
|1
Source: https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/medals