MEDAL UPDATES FOR 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES

by Lorraine Jimal0300

The table shows the updates as of today 09:54 (local time) follow this site for further updates.

CountriesGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Australia3205
People’s Republic of China2013
USA1225
France1214
Republic of Korea1113
Belgium1012
Japan1012
Judo1012
Kazakhstan1012
Germany1001
Hong Kong China1001
Italy0123
Great Britain0112
Canada0101
Fiji0101
Mongolia0101
Tunisia0101
Spain0011
Hungary0011
South Africa0011
Sweden0011

Source: https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/medals

