MEDAL UPDATES FOR 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES

Countries Gold Silver Bronze Total Australia 3 2 0 5 People’s Republic of China 2 0 1 3 USA 1 2 2 5 France 1 2 1 4 Republic of Korea 1 1 1 3 Belgium 1 0 1 2 Japan 1 0 1 2 Judo 1 0 1 2 Kazakhstan 1 0 1 2 Germany 1 0 0 1 Hong Kong China 1 0 0 1 Italy 0 1 2 3 Great Britain 0 1 1 2 Canada 0 1 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Tunisia 0 1 0 1 Spain 0 0 1 1 Hungary 0 0 1 1 South Africa 0 0 1 1 Sweden 0 0 1 1

Source: https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/medals