VACCINE TASKFORCE VISIT NEW IRELAND

by Amanda Ilaitia0182

UPDATE:

We have religiously followed the updates on the Ministerial Vaccine Taskforce team’s visit to selected provinces.

From the 12th-16th of March 2023, the vaccine taskforce team visited New Ireland Provincial Health Authority to learn about its successes, challenges and experiences in managing COVID-19.

In a media release from the National Control Centre, from March onward, integrating COVID-19 and routine immunization will be a key focus for the Vaccine Taskforce as it collaboratively works with other health authorities and donor partners to normalize the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in Papua New Guinea. 

As the uptake of COVID-19 vaccination is the best way to ensure the protection of one’s health and that of their families.

