SIX PNG ATHLETICS MEMBERS TO STUDY ABROAD

Athletes from left to right are Emmanuel anis (100m) Adolf Kauba (800m/400m) israel Takap and Mary Tenge (both 3000m steeple( Timothy Tuna and Johnny Bai (both 100m/200m). Picture credit: Athletics PNG

Six members of the Athletics PNG National Squad are heading to New Mexico , USA this week to take up studies at New Mexico Junior College and join a successful track and field program there.

They are Mary Tenge , Emmanuel Anis , Adolf Kauba Israel Takap , Timothy Tuna and Johnny Bai.

The program is part of the Athletics PNG’s ongoing efforts to retain athletes in the sport and develop them to produce the good results for PNG at Pacific Games and other competitions.

It is a similar program to the one that saw several athletes including Leonie Beu and Isila Apkup go to Kansas in 2020.

The New Mexico team placed second at the National Junior college championships in 2024 and one of their athletes , Zimbabwean Tapiwanashe Makarawu went all the way to the Olympic Final in the men’s 200m and placed sixth.

Green flew out on Wednesday with Tenge and the male athletes are expected to travel on Friday when visa formalities have been completed.

Green said that the College has some very experienced coaches and cater for all disciplines in track and field , and he is excited about the prospects for our athletes. He added that the athletes have been urged to work hard and take full advantage of the opportunity to improve their times and further their studies.

“The aim is to secure university scholarships at the end of their two year program” added Green .

He also stressed that the athletes require ongoing support from a number of sources and he thanked the parents of some of the athletes for assisting with the initial costs.