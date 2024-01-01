IPAIPANA GETS HIGH SCHOOL

By James Guken

Ipaipana Primary School in Kairuku in Central Province has officially been elevated to high school status, marking a significant milestone for the local educational landscape.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the new high school facilities was held yesterday, with Kairuku MP Peter Isoaimo officiating the event.

MP Isoaimo gave K150,000 to support the development and expansion of the school. This substantial contribution aims to bolster the school’s transition and ensure the successful implementation of its new high school program.

Starting next year, Ipaipana High School will get new grade nine intake and grade 10 to be introduced in the following year. This progression represents a major enhancement in the educational opportunities available to the local community.

MP Isoaimo said, “I understand the school needs additional building and infrastructure. I will commit K150,000. Board of management and staff pleased take care of the money and put to good use. With K150, 000 I’m sure you can build a lot more infrastructure.”

Head Teacher of Ipaipana, Mr. Jimmy Temai Olmi, said the assistance provided by Isoaimo is timely and a crucial for the successful expansion of the school and will have a lasting positive impact on students and the community.

“This school has just risen from level five to level six and gaining junior high school status and financial assistance from the district is a timely boost. We’ll use the fund to build classrooms for the junior high.” Olmi said. The transition to high school status is expected to greatly benefit local students