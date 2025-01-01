Awareness History Islands Life News Papua New Guinea Politics Programs Travel

FINAL RESTING PLACE

by Lorraine Jimal0466

By Samantha Solomon in Namatanai

According to Sir Julius’s will, he wanted to be buried at his home in Huris, Namatanai, New Ireland Province.

The national parliament and the Prime Minister honored his wish and allowed him to rest at his home.

Invited guests and dignitaries are currently making their way to Huris.

Some have already arrived, while others are still on their way.

Prime Minister James Marape is also expected to arrive this morning.

This is where Sir Julius will be laid to rest after the funeral service today.

Related posts

Labour calls for equal opportunities for women

EMTV Online

Kokonas Indastri Koporesen looking at Certifying Local Coconut SMEs

Meriba Tulo

INNOVATION PNG EVENT TO BE HOSTED IN 2025

Lorraine Jimal
error: Content is protected !!