Simbu presents Proposal as an affected Province for Papua LNG

Simbu Provincial Government has submitted a position paper to the Petroleum and Energy Department as an affected province in the Papua LNG Project.

Simbu Governor Michael Dua says for years the Simbu Provincial Administration has provided basic services to the Pawaia people of Baimuru in Gulf.

Governor Dua says the people of Pawaia were neglected by the Gulf Provincial Administration despite territorial boundaries. Dua says the position paper highlights the reasons why Simbu is an affected province under the oil and gas act.

“We believe these are our people and a little appreciation from the Gulf people will be valued”, said Governor Dua.

According to Governor Dua, the people of Pawaia received health, education and welfare services from the Simbu Provincial Government.

He claims, this part of Gulf was first visited by Lutheran Missionaries who were based in Simbu.

” Simbu’s effort in Pawaia is visible today, schools, churches and health facilities are providing essential services to these people”, added Dua.

Receiving the submission, Minister responsible Kerenga Kua says the Department will go through the details of the submission. Minister Kua says a decision will be made according to laws in the Oil and Gas Act.

“The Department will go through the formal process before a decision is made”, said Minister Kua.

Eastern Highlands Provincial Government also presented a similar proposal in 2019.

The Position paper was presented to Minister responsible Kerenga Kua yesterday at the Minister’s office in Port Moresby.

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EMTV – Port Moresby