Wera Mori: Madang water is safe, proves Lab Test

Following the return of test results for the Basamuk Slurry Spill, Environment Minister, Wera Mori says the waters of Madang is safe.

Minister Mori says all results showed that the metals found in substance are below the permitted range allowed by the regulator.

”The environment is safe, the results have proven and will be compared with other investigations,” said Mori. “For example, cadmium, cobalt, and zinc had big differences below the detection limit.”

The Environment Minister says the waters of Madang pose no danger or threat, and communities must not be misled.

“We can say the water of Madang is safe, people must return to their normal life”, said Minister Mori.

Minister Mori says the investigation is into its third phase before a final report is presented to cabinet, then Parliament.

“We are in the second phase and third phase of investigation will commence once funding is made available to the State Investigation Team.”

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EM TV News, Port Moresby