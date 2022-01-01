The people of East and West Sepik will now have access to a good road connection to travel between the two provinces.

This follows the recent launching of the Sepik Coastal highway in Vanimo town last week.

The 40 kilometre road upgrade and maintenance will start from Vanimo town to Aitape Lumi district and further towards East Sepik.

The maintenance and upgrading exercise will cost almost K20 million to complete.

Vanimo Green MP Belden Namah thanked the Marape Rosso Government for delivering such a vital infrastructure development through the connect PNG Programme.

“A very big bonus to us. I am really happy to be with the Marape Rosso Government to deliver the service to my people,” Namah said.

Telefomin MP and Minister for Works and Highways Solan Mirisim said good road links will increase economic activities.

“Economy boom will take place when you have good road connections, including education and health and road connections is the gateway to everything” Mirisim said.

Finance Minister Rainbo Paita also added that through connect PNG Programme; all provinces will be linked through road networks around the country.

A cheque of K5million was presented to the contractor Green Hill Investment to commence work.