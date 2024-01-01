POLICE STATION BAIL SCHEDULE UNCONSTITUTIONAL

By Mortimer Yangharry

The principal of Emmanuel Lawyers, Emmanuel Issac says fixing times for bail is in gross violation of section 42 (6) of the Constitution.

This follows a time schedule for the public to apply for bail for offenders by Boroko Police Station Commander.

“Time for bail, according to the dictates of the Constitution, should be anytime of the day,” Issac clarified.

He is concerned that fixing times for bail can result in abuses of the people’s right to liberty.

Issac appealed to the NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika to advise all his Police Station Commanders throughout the conditions of bail for offenders accordingly.