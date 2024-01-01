AIR NIUGINI LAUNCHES KUMUL CLUB AWARENESS CAMPAIGN IN RABAUL

Air Niugini continued its awareness campaign for the rebranded Kumul Club in Kokopo, East New Britain, last week.

This initiative aimed to inform and engage loyal club members about the new features and benefits associated with the rebranding.

The Manager of the Destinations Loyalty Program, Mr. Henry Gelu, highlighted that this initiative is part of Air Niugini’s exciting developments. The roadshow recognizes, reward and address loyal members queries, ensuring they are well-informed about the rebranding and other airline updates.

Gelu explained. “Executive Club Gold has transitioned to Kumul Club Premium, Executive Club Silver to Kumul Club Domestic, and the membership for children aged 11-17 is now Kumul Club Junior.”

The campaign began at the Kokopo sales office and Tokua Airport, concluding with a roadshow at the Gazelle International Hotel, specifically designed for Kumul Club members. Air Niugini’s Destinations Loyalty Program staff also provided more information about the rebranded club and its valued offerings.