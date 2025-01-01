By Samantha Solomon

Deputy Opposition Leader James Nomane described the government’s policy of phasing out Grade 8 examinations starting this year and for Grade 10s in 2027 as prioritizing quantity over quality.

Deputy Opposition Leader and Member for Chuave, James Nomane stated that there is a lack of infrastructure in all schools to accommodate the number of students will be passing through without proper tests and exams.

“This raises a lot of serious questions because the country right does not currently have the educational facilities or infrastructure in terms of space and amenities at schools to cater to all these students. Once you stop conducting tests and examinations, you lower standards of education among the upcoming students” he said.

He added that quality of education drops when there are no examinations.

“Quality drops as a result of not having tests and examinations so overall we decry the government’s call to make it easier for students, we have to allow healthy competition among students and this is achieved through tests and exams that are regulated and right now the country is announcing free education, the country is announcing and all these announcements in education because this touches the hearts of mums and dads and family’s throughput the country.”

Mr. Nomane further added that the number of school leavers will increase as well.

“It’s a popular move and another ploy to deceive Papua New Guineans because there is a big mismatch between how much education department is getting funded and what it can and can’t do. We have to stop lying to the people of Papua New Guinea, we are going to make things worse preventing exams by grade 8 and grade 10 exams. Our attrition rate is through the roof and now you are trying to prevent school leavers you just don’t have the space to accommodate for all these students so we have to look at quality over quantity and now you are creating a mass in all these institutions.”

Meanwhile Prime Minister James Marape said the transformative policy is aimed at ending the practice of Grade 8 and 10 dropouts in Papua New Guinea. He promised a future where every young citizen has the opportunity to complete their secondary education.

He further emphasized that high schools will be empowered to incorporate Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) along with Christian ethics into their curriculum.

This will equip students with not only a strong academic foundation but also practical life skills and ethical values.