AIR NIUGINI UPLIFTS LIFESAVING MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

Air Niugini has partnered with the Rotary Club of Port Moresby to install essential lifesaving medical equipment at the Tomodachi International Airport terminal at Nadzab, Lae Morobe Province.

The medical equipment includes two defibrillators, which are used to restore normal heart rhythms in individuals experiencing cardiac arrests.

These devices can effectively save lives by delivering an electric shock to the heart, correcting abnormal heartbeats.

Director of Community Services at the Rotary Club, explained that the initiative arose from the realization of a significant gap in lifesaving equipment in public spaces, including courthouses and airports.

“During my involvement, I learned of lawyers collapsing in courthouses due to cardiac arrests, highlighting the urgent need for defibrillators,” Mr. Hughes stated.

He also noted that, ‘As a frequent traveller, I noticed the absence of defibrillators in terminal buildings. We reached out to the National Airports Corporation (NAC) management for collaboration, leading to the purchase of six defibrillators, with four already installed at Jacksons airport in Port Moresby and two now to be installed in Lae Nadzab airport.”

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon, said access to life-saving tools, such as defibrillators is important for passenger’s airport staff and visitors.

“It’s a vital step towards enhancing safety measures at the airport and Air Niugini is pleased to support this initiative and commitment to the safety and wellbeing of everyone at the Airport.” Mr. Seddon said.

The Rotary Club also funded first aid training for 160 staff members from the National Judicial Staff Services (NJSS) and NAC, ensuring that qualified first aiders are available to manage medical emergencies until professional help arrives.

The Port Moresby Rotary Club plans to expand this lifesaving initiative to other key locations in the country.