CALLS FOR PM TO RESIGN

Deputy Opposition leader James Nomane has called on the prime minister and his ministers to resign as they cannot continue to ignore the surge of violence in the country.

“I call on the Prime Minister and his sycophant ministers to resign for pushing us to the brink of becoming a failed state as the economy and crime spiral out of control. Members of Parliament cannot condone this surge in violent crime and compromise the safety of our citizens. After 5 years, Marape has no solution for law and order and all MPs must hold this Prime Minister to account and demand that he resigns.” He said.

Mr. Nomane said, the mediocrity of the Prime Minister since 2019 is unacceptable and indicates that he had no idea what was important to the people of PNG or how to get things done. The law-and-order situation would only get worse because of this inveterate leadership failure.

Mr. Nomane who is also the member for Chuave made this call following the increasing lawlessness and killing across the country.

“Nationwide, we are now exposed to the incessant rise in violent crimes with offensive and illegal weapons. The heinous crimes and atrocities that have occurred in Enga, ENB and NCD are symptomatic of a deeper problem – leadership failure. These violent crimes have put our people in a state of panic, eroding the social contract and the government’s legitimacy. This must compel all Members of Parliament, as national leaders, to call for the Prime Minister’s immediate resignation for his clear inability to guarantee the safety of our citizens.” He said.

He said any legitimate government must guarantee the safety of its citizens. This underpins the social contract and supersedes all other government functions. PNG simply cannot normalize beheadings and mass killings into its cultural psyche.

“The Marape government has a mandatory obligation to implement policy that makes our country safe for its citizens to live and work in. Safety in society is a precursor to our national development and prosperity.” he said.