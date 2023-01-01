MANTOPAI TO EDWAKI STATION ROAD HAS GREATER ECONOMIC POTENTIAL

By Esther Gahane

Namea LLG of Telefomin District in the West Sepik Province has potential in large scale farming of Cocoa and Vanilla.

Despite this potential, having access to road remained the biggest challenge until last week when local MP and Minister for Works and Highways launched a 8 kilometers road, that will start from Mantopai and connect to Edwaki station.

After 47 years, Vanimo the provincial capital of West Sepik Province will now be connected to Edwaki station, a sub district of the Telefomin District.

Road connecting Vanimo to Mantopai and to Edwaki station received a K2 million funding from Telefomin District Development Authority.

Minister Mirisim further presented a K1 million cheque from the national government through the DoWH to support this important road link.

He further added that a funding of K2 million from DoWH was already paid to the contractor for mobilization and preparation of this project commencement.

Minister Mirisim said the Mantopai to Edwaki road is an important missing link road as it has greater potential in agriculture.

He said, “our people will soon have a better road access. The challenge remains with us now to make use of the road. Increased production of Cocoa and Vanilla. If I see that we are serious in large scale production we will look into providing more support in funding. Please my appeal to our people is to go back to our land, start cocoa and vanilla farming as we will have road access soon.”

People here can be able to increase their production in Vanilla, Cocoa and other cash crops to supply to Vanimo because they will have a road now.

They can also be able to transport the basic government service to the sub district because of road access. Using speedboat to deliver government services has been difficult at times. This will now be the story of the past.

“As we launch this road on the Easter eve it comes as a gift to the people of Namea LLG.”

Minister Mirisim also urged the people to work closely with the contractor to speed up work on this 8-kilometer road.

He added, “we will only delay work when we don’t co-operate and work with the contractor.

This road will continue beyond Edwaki station connecting to the Eastern part of Namea LLG.

For road comes other government services so my appeal to all village leaders, ward members and leaders in Namea LLG to work together to see the road progress smoothly.”

West Sepik Governor Hon Tony Wouwou also committed K1 million towards this project as it will link Vanimo and Telefomin and once completed will become a Provincial Road.

Contractor Tumla Investment Limited has moved all machinery and equipment to the project site and will start work on Tuesday after the Easter holiday.