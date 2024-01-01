OTDF BUILDS HOUSES FOR LOCALS

One of the 10 three bedroom house given to a family in Miamrai village. Each house has three a water tank, and solar lighting installed.

The Community Mine Continuous Agreement (CMCA)Trusts continue to prioritise housing as a development intervention for locals in North Fly District, Western Province.

Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) through the Trust Administration is working with community’s in the mine impact areas to build homes for families.

Miamrai Village in the Wai Tri CMCA Trust region, of Western Province in collaboration with OTDF, proudly handed over newly constructed three bedroom houses to 10 families early this month. The project worth K1.1 million was funded through the Miamrai Village Development Funds (VDF).

The construction was a community effort, with local youths contributing their and empower them to utilise and enhancing their skills.

OTDF Chief Executive Officer Mr. Havini Vira, expressed his appreciation for the community leaders

as the key people in delivering the project. He emphasised the importance of taking ownership,

stating all stakeholders have a role to play in ensuring successful outcomes for all projects.

OTDF remains committed to supporting similar projects that promote sustainable development and

improve livelihoods in the region.