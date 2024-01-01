Police Assistant Commissioner Call for voluntarily land vacates.

Picture: A church building at Bush Wara yet to be removed. Picture Supplied.

By Louis Maingu

Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Guinness has appealed to church leaders to voluntarily remove their church building on Bush Wara eviction site in Port Moresby.

Guinness also the Acting Commander of National Capital District and Central Province said that, some of the church structures at the eviction site are yet to be removed.

He said that, the Seven Day Adventist church inside the eviction site had been voluntarily removed by the congregation while three other church buildings from different denominations are still up.

ACP Guinness stated in a statement saying that he want the church leaders to voluntarily remove the structures.

He said the police do not want to be liable for not properly enforcing the court order.

He further added that enough awareness had been given and everyone had moved out except the churches.

Guinness said that, the people must understand that it was a court order for all structures to be removed on the land portions.