WESTERN HIGHLANDS GOVERNMENT TO SUPPORT TVET

Picture: Western Highlands MP Wai Rapa.

By Edward Luke

Western Highlands Provincial Government will focus on technical and vocational education and training (TVET) curriculum to support the dropouts in the province.

Local MP Wai Rapa said this in a press conference yesterday while addressing the National Department of Education and TVET curriculum inspection team.

Rapa emphasized the importance of investing in TVET to equip individuals with practical skills that are in high demand in today’s job market.

“We have to have the standards of education in the province growing because many of our kids are going back, so that’s why thank you TVET team to provide us with your experience and knowledge to run these schools.” Rapa said.

Provincial TVET inspector George Indinga highlighted that, the TVET schools in the province has produced good results and quality work.

“Western Highlands have grounded successfully all national certificates level one, and level two programs at our respective schools which our assistant secretary and our audit team have come across to audit for quality. We are promoting quality.” Mr. Indinga said.

Rapa said the provincial government’s commitment to supporting TVET is set to bring about positive changes in the province’s education system and workforce development.