MOTU-KOITA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS TO BE CONDUCTED IN SEPTEMBER

Pictured: Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai (File Picture)

The Motu-Koita Assembly elections will be conducted together with the local level government elections (LLG) in September, says Electoral Commissioner Mr. Simon Sinai.

Mr. Sinai said that, the Motu-Koita elections were subjected to its own law (the MKA Act), but the National Census is still in progress all across the country, adding that it was not possible to conduct an election when a significant national event is on foot.

“The 2024 National Census is a government sanctioned event and we have to respect that and allow the process to come to an end. On the same token, we still have our officers out in the field collecting data, verifying, updating the roll and have it ready for the election. Given the situation, we have requested the minister for provincial and local level government affairs, Soroi Eoi for possible deferment of the LLG election by two months which he has agreed,” he said.

“So for Motu-Koita, even though they operate under a separate law, we have to look at the bigger picture and run it together with the LLG elections,” Mr. Sinai said.