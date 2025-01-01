PNG KAPULS VETERAN FEARED LOST IN THE BISMARCK SEA FOLLOWING BOAT ACCIDENT

By Parker Tambua

Former PNG Kapuls captain Michael Foster is feared lost in the Bismarck Sea after boat accident off the coast of West New Britain on the 23rd of December.

It has been 10 days since the boat Michael Foster was traveling on, capsized off the coast of Biala. Foster and his family were traveling from Rabaul to Kimbe when the accidentoccurred.

Foster’s brother, Lexi Foster, told EMTV today that the former Papua New Guinea mid-fielder and his nephew are still missing, while his wife and kids were rescued by the locals.

Lexi said, the Foster family have reported the incident to the East New Britain and West New Britain provincial disaster offices, as well as the police.

“We had a brief meeting with the disaster coordinator in the province and the search is still going on,” Lexi said.

“There is no signs, no reports yet but we are positive that Michael and his nephew will be found alive. We are praying, and hoping that they will be located as soon as possible.”

He said, most of the family members, who are based in Port Moresby, have flown in to Hoskins yesterday to assist the local authorities with the search and rescue.

It is understood that Foster, and his nephew were wearing life jackets at the time they went missing. Lexi said, the family will not give up until they find them. Meanwhile, the football fraternity have expressed their sympathy for Foster, and they are hoping he is alive and well. Foster’s former club, the Geelong Soccer club in Australia, have also shared their thoughts and prayers for their former player.