30 WORLD LEADERS EXPECTED FOR 50TH CELEBRATION

Prime Minister James Marape said, 30 world leaders including Pacific Islands Nation leaders are expected to join the country in celebrating the 50th golden jubilee on September 16th.

He made this statement during a meeting with NCD Governor Powes Parkop to discuss on the plans for the mega celebration.

Prime Minister Marape explained that the purpose of the meeting with the Governor was to ensure that the National Government and the municipal government were aligned in their planning for the 50th anniversary activities

This meeting was a preliminary discussion before a full stakeholders’ meeting to be held on Monday, January 6th 2025.

During this meeting, the Prime Minister, Governor Parkop, and Justin Tkatchenko, the Minister in charge of National Events, will meet with representatives from all agencies involved in planning and executing the activities for the milestone event.

Governor Parkop emphasized that that Port Moresby, as the Nation’s Capital would be the epicenter of this momentous year in the journey of the people and the country as a nation.

He assured the Prime Minister that the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) Board and Management were committed to ensuring an outstanding 50th Anniversary celebration.

Governor Parkop will provide detailed information about the municipal government’s plans for the city during the stakeholders meeting on Monday.