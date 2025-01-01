PMGH CHILDREN’S WARD NEW YEAR SURPRISE

By Lorraine Jimal

The children’s ward at Port Moresby General Hospital will never forget the New Year surprise by Paradise Foods Limited this morning.

As normal routine, they woke up and prepared to take their medicine, but were caught by surprise when the team from Paradise Foods Limited loaded them with goodies and a taste of Sweet Heart ice cream.

They couldn’t have asked for better way to welcome the New Year.

This morning was very different for the children. You couldn’t wipe smiles off their faces when they received their goodies.

Sponsorship and Promotion Manager for Paradise Foods Limited, Venita Martin, said that the hospital visit was part of the company’s community engagement initiative.

“The program is designed to bring joy and hope to children especially during these challenging times,” she said.

Martin added that they choise New Year because it symbolizes new blessings and a fresh start for everyone.

“We want to begin the year by putting smiles on the faces of our little heroes in the hospital, and let them know that they are cared for and valued,” said Martin.

This initiative was a gesture of commitment to fostering hope and positivity in the community.

“This visit demonstrates Paradise’s dedication not just by producing quality products, but also creating lasting memories and connections within the communities.

The items included tiny teddies, chocolate cookies, T/shake, Sweet Heart ice cream, and a bottle of water.

The staff felt great seeing the children smile while receiving their show bags.

Martin mentioned that this was a nationwide participation, including Mt. Hagen, Lae, and East New Britain.