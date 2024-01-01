PNG-APP OPENS NEW MT HAGEN OFFICE

Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Dr. Joanne Loundes (third from right) officially opening the new PNG-APP facility.

The PNG-Australia Policing Partnership (PNG-APP) has opened a new office in Mt Hagen to support law enforcement cooperation activities in Western Highlands Province.

Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Dr Joanne Loundes, said that the opening of the new PNG-APP facility demonstrated Australia’s ongoing commitment to PNG under the Bilateral Security Agreement, signed by both countries in December 2023.

“We understand that, as PNG’s primary security partner, we need to remain responsive to your security needs and to deliver priority projects and programs quickly,” Dr Loundes said.

“PNG’s security effects Australia’s security. A more secure and prosperous PNG means a safer Australia. “Investments, like the opening of the PNG-APP Office here in Mt Hagen, demonstrate our commitment to delivering security support tailored to PNG’s security needs.” Dr Loundes said.

Through the PNG-APP, Australia continues to work closely with the RPNGC to deliver equipment, assets and training that will help PNG develop a world class police force.

PNG-APP has already made significant gains in April this year with the donation of a Prisoner Truck to Mt Hagen RPNGC, the construction of two new hauswins for RPNGC community mediations.

The RPNGC welcomed further PNG-APP contributions to the region with a new office refurbishment at Mt Hagen Police station, new ablutions block at Kimininga barracks and commencement of new police housing to be completed April 2025.