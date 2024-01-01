GULF PROVINCIAL HEALTH AUTHORITY RECEIVES K15 MILLION

Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom and Health Secretary Dr. Osbourne Liko presenting the K15 million cheque to the Gulf Provincial MP Sir Christopher Haiveta and Gulf Provincial Health Authority Chairman Augustine Mano witnessed by the Kerema Open MP and Minister for Petroleum and Energy Thomas Opa and representatives from the Gulf Provincial Administration.

By Motimer Yangharry

Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom along with his departmental Secretary Dr. Osbourne Liko has presented K15 million to Gulf Provincial Health Authority (GPHA) in Kerema Town.

Present to receive the much needed assistance was the newly appointed GPHA Chairman Augustine Mano, who is also the Managing Director of the Mineral Resource Development Cooperation (MRDC).

Local MP and Minister for Petroleum and Energy Thomas Opa sincerely acknowledged the Marape-Rosso government in allocating these much needed funds to assist GPHA in delivering much needed health services to the people of the two districts of Gulf Province namely the Kerema and Kikori Districts respectively.

“There was no time to celebrate and be happy but to accept the problems and issues currently facing the Kerema General Hospital,” Minister Opa said.

MP Opa urged all his people to remain positive and work together to fix the Kerema General Hospital.

Gulf Governor Sir Christopher pledged to support the work of the new board in the rebuilding and reconstruction phase of health infrastructure in Gulf Province.