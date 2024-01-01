8 NEW JUDGES APPOINTED

By Louis Maingu

Judicial and Legal Service Commission has announced eight New Foreign Judges to fill up the vacancies in Papua New Guinea judiciary.

The Chairman of the Commission and Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Pila Niningi made this announcement today.

Minister said, “With the inclusion of the appeals court it is vital to fill up all the vacancies in the judiciary to ensure judicial services to all provinces and regions of Papua New Guinea, by appointing more new judges.

Minister announced that out of the eight judges appointed, five were the newly appointed while the other three were reappointed. And they would would serve for three years under

“The persons appointed are the best and suitable candidates with proven exceptional performance and as the chairman of the commission, I am pleased to announce that the commission made eight appointments for foreign judges for a term of three years.” Minister Niningi said.

He said that currently the judiciary has 39 judges serving and these appointments would now assist the Judiciary in making judges available to preside over matters in parts of the country that needed the Judiciary’s presence. Overall, this would improve access to justice for Papua New Guineans.