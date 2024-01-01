PM’S XIII WOMEN DEFEATED

By Jonathan Sibona

The PNG Prime Minister’s XIII side faced a tough challenge against Australia in the annual Prime Minister’s XIII clash, losing 50-0 in a one-sided affair.

Played in Port Moresby, the match saw the Australian side dominate from the opening whistle, quickly asserting their strength and skills. Australia’s attack was relentless, with their quick ball movement and speed crushing the PNG’s defence.

The Australian physicality, agility, and coordination left PNG struggling to keep up. PNG side could not find a way to break Australia’s solid defence or gain significant field position.

For PNG, the match was a tough learning experience. While the defeat was heavy, the game provided an opportunity for the team to test their strength against one of the best teams in the world while creating room for development.

Australia demonstrated their depth and readiness as they continue to set the benchmark for women’s rugby league globally.