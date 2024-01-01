MOROBE SHOW COMING UP

The 61st Morobe Show is set to take place this weekend at the Lae show ground in Morobe Province.

With the theme ‘Sustainable Agriculture- Grow it’ the show will take from October 19th to 20th, which will see the agricultural, community and industry showcases like never before.

Public Relations Councilor of the 2024 Morobe Show Mr. Harry Egimbari said with this year’s theme, the show focuses on food security, business prosperity and community spirit.

The show is expected to see over 80,000 both local and international tourists.

The evening of Friday will see the welcoming Fireworks display to kick off the festivities.

Known as the biggest agricultural, community and industry show in PNG, the Morobe Show offers a range of attractions, including thrilling show rides, sky diving, marches, cultural dances, agricultural displays among others.

Meanwhile the tickets for the show are available at the Lae Showgrounds.