PM CALLS FOR UNITY AND ACTION IN 2025

As the country approaches 2025, Prime Minister James Marape has called for unity and action in Papua New Guinea’s Jubilee Year next year.

Prime Minister Marape has urged every citizen to unite and work together for the betterment of the country.

He said “2025 is a monumental year for the country, not just because of the Golden Jubilee celebration, but because it offers an opportunity to reflect on how far PNG has come and to chart a clear path forward.

Prime Minister Marape said that while the government has the biggest role to play, he reminds every citizen, that they all have a part to contribute to the nation’s progress.

Acknowledging the challenges Papua New Guinea faces, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in the country’s resilience and unity.

He said the country’s challenges remain significant, but they can be overcome if everyone works together.

He urged everyone to set aside the differences, respect each other, and coexist peacefully.

Prime Minister Marape highlighted the importance of 2025 not just as a year of celebration, but as a time for national renewal and forward planning.

Marape also shared plans to invite leaders from Pacific Island nations, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, China among others to be part of the 50th independence celebration.

“We will welcome leaders from Pacific Island nations, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, China, Rwanda, and other parts of the world to join us in celebrating this historic milestone. It will be a moment of pride for Papua New Guinea as we showcase our strength, unity, and determination to progress.” The Prime Minister concluded with a powerful appeal to citizens to seize this historic moment. “This is our generation’s time to live through the 50th anniversary of our nation’s independence. Let’s not waste this moment or take it for granted. Let’s contribute where we can so that every child in Papua New Guinea can find prosperity in this country. Let’s ensure that no place is left behind and that we all grow together into a brighter future beyond our 50th anniversary.” PM Marape said.