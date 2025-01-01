PMGH APPEALS FOR BLOOD DONATION

According to Port Moresby General Hospital they are urgently appealing to the public to do voluntary blood donation.

The hospital is seeking for volunteer donors to donate to the blood bank unit to save lives of the people who are in need.

According to a PMGH the blood groups required include A, B, AB, and O.

It is noted that a mini health checks up for the weight, blood pressure and haemoglobin.

The venue for the donation will be at the Sir Brian Bell Centre for Transfusion Medicine at PMGH.

The blood bank is open daily from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 3 pm including the public holidays.

Anyone wishing to donate can contact Xenia Peni at the Blood Bank on 81271179 or 324819, or they can email sbbcftmpmgh14@gmail.com.