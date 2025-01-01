NAMANI REJECTS APOLOGY DEMAND OVER ‘CANNIBALISM’ REMARKS

By James Guken

President of the Papua New Guinea Law Society, Hubert Namani, has rejected calls from Goilala MP Casmiro Aia to apologize for his earlier statement in which he condemned a violent incident and used the term “cannibalism.”

Namani maintains that his focus was on the inhumanity of the crime, not targeting any specific community, and insists he will not apologize for his remarks.

In response to Aia’s demand for an apology to the people of Goilala, Namani reaffirmed his stance, stating that the graphic images and accounts of the incident require urgent investigation and attention. He clarified that the term “cannibalism” was used to describe the unprecedented cruelty of the actions depicted, not to label or stereotype the people of Goilala, a community he deeply respects and is personally connected to.

“I stand by my original statement. These acts go beyond mere violence and must be addressed swiftly,” Namani said. “I make no apologies for calling out such acts for what they appear to be.” said Namani.

Namani emphasized that the incident highlights a larger issue of lawlessness, which requires immediate action from authorities. He stressed that allowing such crimes to go unaddressed would set a dangerous precedent for the country.

“I urge leaders and communities to focus on accountability and justice. This is about protecting our nation, not dividing it,” Namani stated. “We must stand united against acts that threaten the fabric of our society. Justice must prevail,” he said.

Namani concluded that his commitment to advocating for the rule of law remains strong, and he will continue working to ensure such atrocities are never repeated.