PM CALLS FOR AN END TO BETELNUT SPITTING AND LITTERING AHEAD OF PNG’S 50TH INDEPENDENCE

By James Guken

As Papua New Guinea prepares to celebrate its 50th Independence Anniversary, Prime Minister James Marape has called on citizens to stop betelnut spitting and littering, actions he believes tarnish the nation’s image. He urged the public to embrace a cleaner, healthier environment in honor of PNG’s progress over the past five decades.

“We cannot celebrate our independence while our streets and public spaces are littered,” said Marape. “These small actions reflect our respect for our communities and pride in being Papua New Guinean.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that cleaning up public spaces is a shared responsibility. “Each of us, whether as street vendors, students, or public servants, has a duty to keep our towns and cities clean,” he stated.

Marape also highlighted the health risks of betelnut chewing, including the spread of diseases such as tuberculosis and oral cancer, and the environmental damage caused by improper waste disposal. He urged citizens to be mindful of their habits, particularly as the country strives to create cleaner, greener communities.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary, the government will launch a nationwide campaign promoting responsible waste management and anti-littering efforts, including community clean-ups and enforcement of anti-littering laws. The Prime Minister called on local governments, churches, and community leaders to join the initiative.

“Let us show the world that we are proud of who we are and where we come from by keeping PNG clean,” Marape concluded.