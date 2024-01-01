MILNE BAY SAVINGS CAMPAIGN

The 2024 Young Minds Savings Campaign in Milne Bay province concluded with visits to six schools in Alotau.

This is one of the objectives outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Centre for Excellence in Financial Inclusion and the Milne Bay Provincial Government

The campaign is one of the key ticket items to be implemented under the new three (3) year MoU signed between CEFI and MBPG and is expected to end in 2027.

Schools visited included, Koeabule Primary, Alotau Primary, Rabe Primary, Cameron Secondary, Lelehoa Primary and Goilanai Primary. (GRAPHICS)

CEFI, the Bank of Papua New Guinea (BPNG), Securities Commission of PNG (SCPNG), MBPG and financial intuition’s, MiBank, Womens Micro Bank (WMB), BSP and TISA visited the respective schools from August 7 to the 9th.

The activities included awareness on savings, question and answer sessions followed by opening of bank accounts.

Over 100 savings accounts for students were opened with follow up visits by the banks to continue for the respective schools.

With the campaign being a first of its kind in the province, students stated that the event helped them understand the importance of saving up for the future.