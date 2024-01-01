PM WELCOMES ALTERNATE PRIME MINISTER NOMINEE

Picture credit: James Guken

Prime Minister James Marape has welcomed Finschhafen MP Rainbo Paita as alternate Prime Minister nominee in Upcoming Vote-of-No-Confidence

He made this statement following the announcement by Job Pomat and Clerk Kala Aufa confirmed that the sixth VONC motion, submitted by the Opposition, met all necessary requirements, as confirmed by the Private Business Committee (PBC). MP Rainbo Paita has been nominated as the challenger.

“I offer my congratulations on Paita becoming the Opposition’s nominee and appreciate the Opposition for getting the forms filled correctly as required by Section 145 of our Constitution and Section 130 of the Standing Orders,” Prime Minister Marape said.

“Tomorrow morning, the name will be placed on Parliament notice and by operation of law, Parliament will adjourn to next Thursday when the motion is voted upon.

PM Marape further stated that prime minister ship was not his birthright which it belongs to the people and it was good that VONC is addressed.

“Prime ministership is not my birthright; it belongs to our people. In a Parliament of equals, MPs will decide who is best to serve in that office. I am here by operation of Section 63, invitation of the Organic Law On Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates (OLIPPAC), to form government because Pangu Pati, under my watch, returned 39 MPs after the 2022 National General Election. However, the Constitution allows for VONC after 18 months, and since February this year, our nation has been impeded by those who want to lead or form government. It’s good that we now address the VONC so the country, investors, and development partners can have clarity on national leadership.”

“I have had the privilege of serving as the chief servant of PNG for five years now. It has never been an easy task, but I don’t blame anyone. I take full responsibility as the person at the top of the chain of command. If I remain Prime Minister next Thursday, we will continue the restorations and reconstructions we have pursued since May 30, 2019.” Mr. Marape said.