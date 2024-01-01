PM ASSURANCE TO CITIZENS

Picture credit: By James Guken

Prime Minister James Marape has assured the citizens that the Government under his leadership will always prioritize what is right.

“I want to assure all citizens that the government under my leadership will always prioritize doing what is right. We have demonstrated this by allowing Sir Christopher Haiveta to remain on the Private Business Committee, despite having the numbers to remove him. This ensures the constitutional process for the Vote of No Confidence (VONC) motion is respected.” PM Marape said.

PM Marape said the Speaker and Clerk announced that the sixth motion filed by the Opposition has met all requirements, as ascertained by the Private Business Committee (PBC).

While congratulating Rainbo Paita on his nomination, he also appreciated the opposition’s efforts in filling the forms correctly.

“I appreciate the Opposition’s efforts in ensuring the forms were filled correctly, as required by Section 145 of our Constitution and Standing Orders Section 130. Tomorrow, the name will be placed on Parliament’s notice, and by operation of law, Parliament will adjourn until next Thursday for the motion to be voted upon.” PM Marape said.

“We have no vested interests, only a commitment to upholding our constitution. We believe that a change of government must be done correctly through due legal processes. If the VONC motion is in order, we will address it in Parliament this week and next week.” He said.