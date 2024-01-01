MP PLEDGES TO SUPPORT GOVERNMENT

Gumine MP Lucas Dekena has pledged his support to the current Government for the interest of his people.

Mr. Dekena who is also the Minister for education said that, Gumine is a rural district and it is difficult for the economic activities and business to take place in the district.

‘I need a lot of funds to fix these problems and get our foundations in order. The Marape-Rosso Government is putting more money into the districts. This is what my district needs to fix the rotting and non-existent public infrastructures.” MP Dekena said.

He said that public infrastructures have fallen apart in Gumine which made it very difficult to do business and the flow of government services is hampered.

“In the interest of my people I pledge my undivided support to the current government and its policies. Gumine is a rural district which I represent. It is located off the main “East-West” highway which the economic activities were constrained by lack of enablers like roads, communications and electricity. There is no cash flow in the district. Parents struggle to pay their children’s school fees.” Mr. Dekena said.

He added that the Marape-Rosso government has been providing free education from prep to grade 12 relieving parents, STEM program and second chance opportunities through Flexible Open and Distance Education.

MP Dekena said the government was following similar successful development models like China, Indonesia and others within our region. I want to allow these policies to work.