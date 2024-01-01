PANGU PATI CANDIDATE HENRY AMULI DECLARED MP-ELECT FOR SOHE OPEN

MP Elect for Sohe Open in Northern Province, Henry Amuli. PICTURE SUPPLIED

Prime Minister and Pangu Pati Leader Hon. James Marape has congratulated Pangu candidate Henry Amuli for being declared as MP-elect for Sohe Open in Northern (Oro) Province.

Prime Minister Marape, in congratulating Mr. Amuli for his win, described him as a “great ambassador” for Sohe, Northern, and Papua New Guinea for accompanying Australian Prime Minister Hon. Anthony Albanese and him during their trek from Kokoda to Isurava in April this year while not being an MP.

Mr. Amuli polled 12,189 votes at 2:30 pm today to be declared as Sohe MP ahead of People’s National Congress candidate Paulinias Uhena, who received 11,548 votes.

“I congratulate our Pangu Pati candidate Henry Amuli on being declared as MP-elect for Sohe Open,” Prime Minister Marape said.

“His win goes to show the faith that people have in Pangu amidst so much politics.

“Our appreciation goes out to all the people who participated in this by-election and those who gave Mr. Amuli their preferential votes.

“Pangu has so far won three of four by-elections, coming second only in Maprik yesterday, which just goes to show people’s faith in the party during hard times. Our goal is to create a better PNG, leaving no place or person behind, with all-inclusive development right across the country.

“Mr. Amuli was re-elected as Sohe MP in the 2022 National General Election, and I appointed him as a minister. However, his win was challenged in the Supreme Court in January this year and declared null-and-void.

“His win in the by-election should put to rest any doubts about his re-election as Sohe MP in 2022.”

Prime Minister Marape said his two-day trek with Prime Minister Albanese had opened up his eyes to the difficulties faced by Mr. Amuli’s Biage people, who lived in rugged and unforgiving country in Kokoda Trail villages.

“After my trek with Prime Minister Albanese, I made a commitment to harness and enhance the tourism potential of the iconic Kokoda Trail, across both Central and Northern provinces,” the Prime Minister said.

“This development aims to improve the livelihoods of local communities while maintaining the authenticity of the trail experience.

“Now that Mr. Amuli has been reelected, I will be able to work with him towards making those become a reality.”